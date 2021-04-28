AP reports 14,669 new Covid-19 cases

Rapid increase of new covid19 cases is continuing in Andhra Pradesh with detection of 14,669 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

As per a bulletin released by the state government on Wednesday, out of 74,892 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 14,669 people were tested positive. There was an increase in deaths as 71 patients had succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

The new covid cases have outpaced the number of recoveries as 6,433 people have been discharged after complete cure since Saturday, according to the bulletin.

The total number of active cases now stands at 1,07,611 in the state.