Andhra Pradesh revokes land allotment to Lulu group, VBC Industries

The Andhra Pradesh government has revoked the 13-acres land alloted in Visakhapatnam to the UAE-based Lulu group by the previous Telugu Desam government.

The land on Beach Road was for the proposed construction of a world-class convention centre, five-star hotel and mall.

It has also revoked the allotment of 498 acres in Krishna District to VBC Industries and annulled a GO making it a part of the capital region.

Briefing the media in the Secretariat at Amaravati, State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said the State Cabinet had taken the decision, as the previous government had allotted the prime land to the sole bidder, Lulu group, though global tenders were floated for the purpose.

He alleged, “The decision was taken to favour the group close to the powers be at that time and in violation of all central vigilance commission guidelines, including one that stipulates that if there is a single bidder, the tender should be cancelled. Therefore, we have decided to revoke the allotment.”

Similarly, allotment of 498 acres of land at Jayantipuram in Krishna district to VBC Industries was revoked and the GO bringing it under the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) limits was annulled, he said. He alleged that the allotment “was a decision taken solely to favour the kith and kin of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.”

Other decisions

The minister said the State Cabinet had taken several other major decisions relating to welfare measures to be introduced in the coming three months. Ammavodi scheme - granting ₹15,000 per annum to mothers sending their children to schools - would be introduced from the Republic Day 2020. Andhra Pradesh was lagging in literacy rate, even behind the national average, and therefore the decision was taken, he explained.

Further, agri labs would be set up in all the rural Assembly constituencies in the State for soil testing and testing of fertilisers, pesticides and other agri inputs. Aqua labs would be set up in the nine coastal districts.

Further, he said, the State government would disburse ₹10,000 to all those hit by Agrigold scam, having deposits below ₹20,000, on November 7. Immediate steps would be taken to improve the sand supply situation in the State and a sand week would be observed next week for that purpose. “It is not our failure, as the TDP is alleging. The rivers in the State are in spate and mining could not be undertaken. We are addressing the problem,” he said.

YSR Lifetime Awards

Further, he said, the State Cabinet had taken a decision to institute 100 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards, carrying a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, to be given to eminent persons in different fields such as sports, literature, science and technology, and social service.

The State SC Finance Corporation would be trifurcated and steps would be taken to improve the financial position of the SCs in the State, he added.