Andhra Pradesh revokes land allotment to Lulu group, VBC Industries

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
The Andhra Pradesh government has revoked the 13-acres land alloted in Visakhapatnam to the UAE-based Lulu group by the previous Telugu Desam government.
The land on Beach Road was for the proposed construction of a world-class convention centre, five-star hotel and mall.
It has also revoked the allotment of 498 acres in Krishna District to VBC Industries and annulled a GO making it a part of the capital region.
Briefing the media in the Secretariat at Amaravati, State Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said the State Cabinet had taken the decision, as the previous government had allotted the prime land to the sole bidder, Lulu group, though global tenders were floated for the purpose.
He alleged, “The decision was taken to favour the group close to the powers be at that time and in violation of all central vigilance commission guidelines, including one that stipulates that if there is a single bidder, the tender should be cancelled. Therefore, we have decided to revoke the allotment.”
Similarly, allotment of 498 acres of land at Jayantipuram in Krishna district to VBC Industries was revoked and the GO bringing it under the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA) limits was annulled, he said. He alleged that the allotment “was a decision taken solely to favour the kith and kin of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.”
The minister said the State Cabinet had taken several other major decisions relating to welfare measures to be introduced in the coming three months. Ammavodi scheme - granting ₹15,000 per annum to mothers sending their children to schools - would be introduced from the Republic Day 2020. Andhra Pradesh was lagging in literacy rate, even behind the national average, and therefore the decision was taken, he explained.
Further, agri labs would be set up in all the rural Assembly constituencies in the State for soil testing and testing of fertilisers, pesticides and other agri inputs. Aqua labs would be set up in the nine coastal districts.
Further, he said, the State government would disburse ₹10,000 to all those hit by Agrigold scam, having deposits below ₹20,000, on November 7. Immediate steps would be taken to improve the sand supply situation in the State and a sand week would be observed next week for that purpose. “It is not our failure, as the TDP is alleging. The rivers in the State are in spate and mining could not be undertaken. We are addressing the problem,” he said.
Further, he said, the State Cabinet had taken a decision to institute 100 YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards, carrying a cash prize of ₹10 lakh, to be given to eminent persons in different fields such as sports, literature, science and technology, and social service.
The State SC Finance Corporation would be trifurcated and steps would be taken to improve the financial position of the SCs in the State, he added.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
Mr Sharma wanted to sell his flat. He invited his friends – young and old – for a brain-storming session. As ...
18-year-data do not reveal any trend in pre- or post-Samvat session
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism