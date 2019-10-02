AP: Village secretariats launched

Village secretariats set up by the Andhra Pradesh government will usher in a remarkable transformation at the village level and gram swaraj envisaged by Gandhiji will become a reality, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was speaking at Karapa village near Kakinada, the district headquarters town of East Godavari, on Gandhi Jayanti day after unveiling a pylon marking the launching of the secretariat. The Chief Minister said 500 different kinds of services would be available at the doorstep in villages and any grievance lodged or petition from the people would be addressed within 72 hours. Village volunteers would work in coordination with the secretariat staff.

He said his government was working hard to implement in phases another ideal of Mahatma Gandhi, total prohibition. In the first phaseunauthorised liquor outlets and permit rooms had been removed. The State-run AP Beverages Corporation had taken over the business of selling liquor, with a great many restrictions and enhanced prices, to reduce consumption. Ultimately, he said, liquor would be available only in star hotels in the State.

He said his government was striving to provide corruption-free governance and fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. “We have already generated four lakh new government jobs in just four months, a record in the country,” he said.