Area under paddy, oilseeds up as summer acreage gains 22%

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Paddy, oilseeds and coarse cereals continue to gain acreage as farmers plant more area under these crops for the ongoing summer cropping season across the country. So far, the summer acreages are higher by 7.94 lakh hectares or 22 per cent per cent at 39.58 lakh ha as on March 5 over the same period last year’s 32.34 lakh ha.
According to the Agriculture Ministry, the overall trend in the progress of summer sowing has been very good, so far. Paddy has been planted on 29.92 lakh ha (23.38 lakh ha), an increase of 6.54 lakh ha or 28 percent.
The area under oilseeds has increased to 3.56 lakh ha, an increase of 0.69 lakh ha over same period last year’s 2.87 lakh ha. Coarse cereals such as jowar and maize also saw a marginal increase at 3.87 lakh ha (3.82 lakh ha).
However, the area under pulses is marginally lower at 2.23 lakh ha (2.28 lakh ha). Area under black gram has seen a marginal increase, while that of moong has seen a decline.
Since January 1 till March 3, the country as a whole has received 32 per cent less rainfall compared to the normal.
According to the Central Water Commission, as on March 4, the live water storage in 130 reservoirs across the country stood at 90 per cent of the live storage of the corresponding period last year and 125 per cent of the storage of average of last 10 years.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...