Areteans opens office in Bhubaneswar

Areteans, a Pegasystems focused company offering digital transformation solutions, has opened an office in Bhubaneswar, its fifth in the country.

The Hyderabad-based firm has offices in Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai. Three of its four co-founders hail from Odisha.

The Bhubaneswar office will have 300 staff members in the next three years, Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Areteans, said in a statement.

“We have started off our Bhubaneswar operations with 15 people. We started hiring last month,” he said.

“Digital transformation is a great opportunity which needs to be seized to produce a business that is more aligned with customer demands and resilient in the fast-moving digital future. We help companies achieve this through digital technology integration and AI interventions,” he said.