Arjun Ranga elected president of All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on March 04, 2020 Published on March 04, 2020

Arjun Ranga, the CEO of N Ranga Rao & Sons, has been elected president of the All India Agarbathi Manufacturers Association.

Ranga, who was previously the Vice-president of the association, will represent over 700 agarbathi manufacturers.

