Armed forces to recall retired medical officers for Covid duty

Medical personnel who have retired from defence service would be recalled to work in Covid facilities, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Rawat met Modi to brief him about the preparations by the Armed Forces to fight the pandemic. He said all medical personnel on staff appointments at Command, Corps, Division headquarters as well as those in the headquarters of Indian Navy and Air Force will also be employed at hospitals.

Similarly, medical officers who have left the services will be requested to be available for consultation through medical emergency helplines, he said.

Healthcare staff

Besides, nursing personnel working with the Services will also be made available to work in hospitals. Modi was also told that oxygen cylinders available with the Armed Forces will be released for use in Covid hospitals.

The CDS said that the Armed Forces personnel are creating medical facilities in large numbers and wherever possible military medical infrastructure will also be made available to civilians.

Oxygen transport

They also reviewed the operations being undertaken by the Indian Air Force to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and from abroad.

The Prime Minister also explored the possibility of using Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and officers posted in various headquarters in veterans cells to coordinate the services of veterans to enhance the reach in various locations including remote areas.