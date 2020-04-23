Arnab Goswami alleges Youth Congress workers attacked him on way back home

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and his wife were reportedly attacked early this morning in Mumbai by two unknown persons while they were driving back home from their studios. Arnab has filed a police complaint, while more details are awaited on the matter. The editor-in-chief claimed that both Arnab and Samia Goswami were attacked but came out unhurt, as per media reports.

Goswami alleged Youth Congress workers attacked him on his way back from his studio in Mumbai. Republic World reported that the attack took place barely 500 meters away from Arnab's house as he was driving back following his show, with his wife and Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami in their Toyota Corolla, the Week reported.

Sonia-Arnab controversy

Goswami had launched a full-blown attack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, blaming her for the recent Palghar lynching where three sadhus were killed.

“Would Sonia Gandhi have been quiet if Muslim preachers or Christian saints had been killed instead of Hindu saints,” Goswami said (in Hindi) on his show. “She’s quiet today, but I think she feels happy that Hindu saints were killed in a state where Congress has a stake in the government. She will send a report to Italy about the fact that she is getting Hindu saints killed in Maharashtra,” he added.

The Congress reacted vehemently to Republic Editor Arnab Goswami’s “condemnable comments” against party president Sonia Gandhi in the context of the Palghar lynching incident and has demanded legal action against him, the Hindu reported.

Sources cited in the Hindu report suggested that the party was building up pressure on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to register a case against Goswami for the use of defamatory language against Gandhi.

Hours later after stirring the controversy, Goswami alleged that he had been attacked by Congress youth leaders.

