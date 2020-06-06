National

Arunachal sees over 17 per cent drop in share of central taxes in April and May: Khandu

PTI Itanagar | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Pema Khandu. (File Photo)

Arunachal Pradesh’s share in central taxes dropped by 17.81 per cent in the first two months of the current fiscal, adversely impacting the state’s fight against Covid-19, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The share of the central taxes expected per month was ₹985.83 crore, he said.

“The actual receipt for April and May 2020 was ₹1,620.56 crore at an average of ₹810.28 crore per month.

“There has been a shortfall of 17.81 per cent in the last two months, which, if maintained throughout the year, would lead to an overall deficit of ₹2,457.67 crore,” the Chief Minister said during an all-party legislators meeting on Friday.

The fund received from the Centre is a major contributor to the developmental process in the State as its own resource generation is limited, Khandu said.

He said the government is currently spending a substantial amount on strengthening the health infrastructure in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in an additional burden to the state exchequer.

The government has spent ₹45.73 crore so far to combat the Covid-19 outbreak and constituted a committee for revival of the state economy, he said.

“There has been an overall shortfall of 18.40 per cent in the release of the state’s share of the central taxes vis- -vis the recommendation of the 14th Finance Commission (FFC) during the period of 2014-2019,” Khandu said.

The share of Arunachal Pradesh estimated by the commission for the period between FY15 and FY20 was at ₹54,090.14 crore but the actual receipt was ₹44, 126.38 crore, he said.

“The state government has ensured the equitable distribution of resources across all the sectors of the economy during the 14th Finance Commission period.

“While the share of central taxes in the Centre’s budget estimate for 2019-20 was ₹11, 571.10 crore but the actual release, as per the revised estimate, was ₹8, 987.57 crore, which led to a ₹2,583.53 crore (22.40 per cent) reduction,” he said.

The priority of the state government during the current fiscal is to complete all the ongoing projects, the chief minister said.

The meeting was attended by BJP MLAs including Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Health Minister Alo Libang, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Nabam Tuki, besides MLAs of NPP and JDU, sources said.

“The unforeseen situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the government to focus on the health infrastructure including other coronavirus related expenditure resulting in an additional burden to the state exchequer,” he said.

However, the government is committed to provide funds for salaries and pensions of its employees and wages of workers, and other priority sectors such as agriculture and horticulture to increase employment generation in the state, Khandu said.

During the meeting, the MLAs also put forward their suggestions to tide over the crisis, the sources said.

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
taxation and taxes
economy (general)
coronavirus
Arunachal Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Eastern Ladakh standoff: Indian and Chinese armies hold Lt-General-level talks
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.