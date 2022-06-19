As Covid case rises, TN health secretary asks district collectors to earmark 50-100 beds in govt hospitals

With Covid cases continuing to rise in Tamil Nadu, the State Health Secretary has asked all the district collectors to earmark 50-100 beds in all medical colleges and district headquarters hospitals for Covid cases. This may be utilised for treating serious and high-risk individuals.

In recent weeks, the number of positive cases in India has been on the rise, especially in States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, and Delhi. Over 4,000 positive cases are being reported in Maharashtra every day. Similarly, to the national trend, Tamil Nadu is also witnessing a rise in the positive cases from a low of 22 to above 500 now, he said.

Cases in Chennai

As of June 17, Chennai and Chengalpattu have reported more than 100 cases. Two districts have reported more than 30 positive cases; two districts between 11 and 20 cases; and 23 districts between 1 and 10 cases. Nine districts have reported nil infections, said the Health Secretary P Senthilkumar in a letter to all district collectors.

As the number of positive cases is relatively less, it is essential to do complete contract tracing, and saturation testing of the contacts of positive cases to prevent further spread.

During the mega vaccination camp, nearly 14 lakh vaccination doses have been administered throughout the State. However, during the normal days, only about 50,000 vaccines are being administered. This needs to be increased, he said.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the State reported 596 new infections. There was no death. After 217 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 3,073. Chennai reported the highest number of 295 new cases and Chengalpattu with 122, according to health department data.