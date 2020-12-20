As Jagan turns 48, AP seeks to lay focus on all-round development

The 18-month-old YS Jagan Mohan Reddy administration in Andhra Pradesh seeks to set itself apart in terms of governance and administration by putting substantial focus on welfare measures in the bifurcated State.

Jagan Mohan, who will celebrate his 48th birthday on December 21, after a historical campaign in 2019, had managed to win 151 of 175 seats in the Assembly and 22 of the 25 Parliament seats.

Though YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fought the battle of 2014 on his own, certain equations got the better of him by a wafer-thin vote percentage.

In the campaign ahead of the 2019 elections, Reddy clocked 3648 km and created history by a record win to be sworn in as the Chief Minister.

During his 18-month tenure, Reddy has shown commitment in carrying out the governance with transparency and has been rolling welfare schemes even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) was effectively used by the Jagan Mohan Government to bring in transparency and shunt out middlemen. The money now gets transferred in people’s bank account directly.

The Jagan Mohan Government has put in place schemes for every sector, for all round growth.

At village level, it has volunteers to disburse pension door-to-door. They also have village secretariats for every 2,000 people, which provides over 500 services and counting.

The Government has introduced the Spandana programme which has brought governance closer to the people with transparency.

The farm sector has been given importance by waiver of farm loans and increased budgetary allocations across various segments. The rural landscape is expected to see change in the coming days, with the 10641 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) serving the farmers at village level from seed to marketing and also procure agricultural produce.