The early trends of counting of postal votes for assembly elections, which began at 8 am on Sunday, show mixed possible outcomes, with Congress and BJP neck to neck in Rajasthan, Congress leading in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, while BJP is slightly ahead in Madhya Pradesh.

The results, however, can swing anyway in the four states since the postal ballots are just .4 per cent of the total votes. The counting of votes physically polled has not started yet and may take about an hour, which would give a sense of what the results would be like. The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections was rescheduled and will be announced on Monday.

According to the reports from 638 constituencies in the four states, Congress appears to be leading on 301 seats while the BJP is on 258 and 43 others, including the BRS of Telangana. In Rajasthan, the BJP is leading on 96 seats, ruling Congress on 92 seats, and others like independents on ten constituencies. Similarly, in the second bigger northern state of Madhya Pradesh, the ruling BJP appears to be heading in 132 seats while Congress on 89. BJP, under its Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appears to be not doing as badly as it was projected earlier.

Congress seems to be comfortably ahead of others in Telangana as it is leading on 63 seats while the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is on 32, BJP on 12 and others on 8, which, if it materialises, will give them another state in the southern part of the country after Karnataka. K Chandrashekar Rao’s BRS has ruled the state since its inception.

Likewise, the Congress is leading by 54 seats while the BJP is leading by 33, which indicates that Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has retained trust among the voters.

In the last 2018 elections, the BJP lost all four states but came to power midway in Madhya Pradesh.

