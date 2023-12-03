The Congress Party has consolidated its early leads and headed towards a comfortable majority in Telangana. The party is leading in 68 constituencies, making significant gains over its performance in the 2018 elections, well past the magic figure of 60 seats in the 119-seat Assembly. The ruling party is leading in 36 constituencies with a strong anti-incumbency sentiment pulling the rug under its feet.

Reflecting the exit polls outcome that predicted a defeat for the ruling BRS party, Congress has established a clear lead in the Northern and Southern districts. Congress candidates swept the Khammam, Nalgonda and Warangal districts, according to the latest figures available at noon.

Pradesh Congress Committee President A Revanth Reddy leads from the front in the Kodangal and Kamareddy constituencies. He is leading over BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the former constituency. KCR, however, is leading in Gajwel. Seven of his Cabinet colleagues are trailing.

The State has 119 seats in the Assembly. The BRS won 88 seats and Congress 19 seats in the 2018 elections. Most of the exit polls after the November 30 polling had indicated that the Congress would form the government in the State with a comfortable majority.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has significantly increased its vote share and is leading in nine seats, MIM in three seats and CPI in one seat.

The Congress has established a clear lead since the counting began in the morning. It clinched a majority of the seats in postal ballots.

CM KCR – Gajwel

PCC President Revanth Reddy - Kodangal

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao - Sircilla

Tummala Nageswara Rao (Cong) - Khammam

Finance Minister Harish Rao - Siddipet

Telangana polls:

Trailing

CM KCR - Kamareddy

Ex-BJP State president Bandi Sanjay (Karimnagar)

BJP MP D Arvind - Korutla

BSP State President Praveen Kumar - Sirpur

