No victory processions after counting: EC

The Election Commission has decided to not to allow any victory processions after the counting on May 2-- the counting day of the five Assembly elections.

The Commission said in an order that not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidates or their representatives to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officers.

The decision, the panel said, is in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases throughout the country. Stringent provision will be followed during the process of counting too, the order said. The EC had recently come under attack from the Madras High Court for not sticking to Covid protocol during the elections.