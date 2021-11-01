Australia recognises Covaxin as valid vaccine for entering country

Australia has decided to recognise Covaxin, manufactured by Bharat Biotech, as an approved vaccine for all travellers aged 12 and above entering the country.

The decision comes as a big boost for Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of India’s first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, as it awaits approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Australia had already approved AstraZeneca manufactured Covishield for travel last month.

“This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia,” according to a statement released by Department of Health, Australia on Monday.

Australian health regulatory body, Theraupatic Goods’ Administration, has also approved BBIBP-CorV, manufactured by Sinopharm, China, for travellers aged between 18 and 60.

“In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit Covid-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to COVID-19. The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation,” the statement said.

Recognition of Covaxin, and BBIBP-CorV, along with the previously announced recognition of Coronavac (manufactured by Sinovac, China) and Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of China and India as well as other where these vaccines have been widely deployed will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia, the statement added.

Australia has also determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart would be regarded as fully vaccinated from 7 days after the second dose (with the exception of Janssen vaccine, where they are regarded as fully vaccinated 7 days after the single dose).

This includes homologous (two doses of the same vaccine) and heterologous (two doses of two different TGA-approved or recognised vaccines) schedules.

Additionally, from November 1 2021, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents aged 12 and over would be allowed to leave Australia without seeking travel exemption.