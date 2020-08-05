National

Ayodhya ceremony: Adityanath greets PM

PTI Lucknow | Updated on August 05, 2020 Published on August 05, 2020

Modi to inaugurate Ram temple construction

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the State to fulfil the desire of devotees for construction of a grand temple.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister cited a couplet from Ramayana and greeted devotees of Lord Ram with “Jai Shri Ram”.

“On behalf of all Ram bhakts I extended my ‘Ram Ram’ to the Prime Minister who is coming to pious land of Uttar Pradesh to fulfil their much awaited desire of construction of grand and divine temple of Dashrath son’s Shri Ramlalla in Awadhpuri (Ayodhya),” the CM said in another tweet in Hindi

Adityanath is in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for the bhoomi poojan of the temple.

