Ayodhya: SC issues notice to 2 persons

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from two people for allegedly threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

Dhavan had filed the contempt petition against N Shanmugam, retired education officer; and Sanjay Kalal Bajrangi, a Rajasthan resident.