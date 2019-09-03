National

Ayodhya: SC issues notice to 2 persons

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

File Photo   -  The Hindu

Bench to hear the contempt pleas in two weeks

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from two people for allegedly threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute matter.

Dhavan had filed the contempt petition against N Shanmugam, retired education officer; and Sanjay Kalal Bajrangi, a Rajasthan resident.

Ayodhya
religion and belief
courts and legal
