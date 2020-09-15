Ayurveda has to connect with modern technology for wider adoption: Vice-President

Samsung Tab S7 Plus: The next level Android tablet
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated the 4th edition of CII Global Ayurveda Summit being held online.
Speaking on the occasion, he said ayurveda has an uninterrupted history of providing primary and tertiary healthcare services to a vast spectrum of Indian population. However, it the Ayurveda has to tide over the challenges of western medicine and reach out to all countries. He also expressed the need for the ancient and traditional healthcare system to connect back with technology and target new market segments by using non-traditional technology-based means for outreach and distribution.
The Minister of External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan mentioned that the increasing demand for ayurvedic products is not only expected to position India as a source of inputs for ayurvedic system of medicine but also help AYUSH become a key pillar of the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
CK Ranganathan, Deputy Chairman, CII Southern Region said that export of ayurvedic products is worth more than $780 million a year and on an average it is expected to grow by 20 per cent until 2022. Overall the adoption of ayurvedic products by the Indian populace has also increased substantially.
According to Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council, the global Ayurveda market is accounted for $3.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.79 billion by 2022 and to become $14 billion by 2026 thereby growing at a CAGR of 16.2 per cent. In Kerala, the sales revenue of the ayurveda sector is currently estimated at ₹1,500 crore. In addition, 30 per cent of tourism revenue can also be attributed to this traditional treatment form.
PM Varier Convenor, CII Ayurveda Panel said that 75 per cent of the $4 billion Indian ayurveda market is accounted for by products and only a quarter of the market size is contributed by services. India’s ayurvedic market accounts for 79 per cent of domestic brands with a contribution of 21 per cent from the MNCs.
The objective of the summit is to showcase ayurveda and herbal medicine and promote the theme “Ayurveda for Immunity”.
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...