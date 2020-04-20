Ayush system helps quarantined individuals dodge coronavirus infection

Ayush experts under the Gujarat health department have successfully experimented with ayurveda and homoeopathy to boost the immunity of quarantined individuals, helping them from getting infected by Covid-19.

Sharing an update on the same, Gujarat health department officials said that over 1,000 people, who were placed under quarantine, have succeeded in not getting infected by coronavirus by improving their immunity with the help of methods described under Ayush guidelines.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Gujarat, informed that the ancient Indian medical science based on ayurveda, and homoeopathy have helped boost the immunity of individuals, who were in close contact with Covid-19 positive cases, and not be infected by Covid-19.

“We had quarantined these individuals who were identified during the contact tracing activity after a positive case. In Gujarat, at the 45 quarantine centres, we had offered these individuals Ayush treatment to build their immunity and fight coronavirus. We are happy to inform that 3,174 persons have opted for Ayurvedic methods for immunity building, and 1,199 persons for homoeopathic methods. They followed the Ayush guidelines to build their immunity during the entire 14-day quarantine period,” Ravi said during a media briefing.

“We are happy to inform that of these, 1,063 people have successfully completed their 14-day quarantine period and prevented coronavirus infection in their body. This reinforces the confidence on our Ayush systems for immunity building. It helped people from being infected by the virus,” she said, adding that all these individuals were offered the option to opt for Ayush methods to boost immunity, which they had accepted voluntarily.

In his April 14 address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had listed out seven points of action to prevent coronavirus infection. One of these was to use Ayush systems to build immunity.

Bhavna Patel, Director, Ayush - Gujarat, said that a detailed guideline has been prepared at the State-level in consultation with the State health department and experts from ayurveda and homoeopathy.

So far, 82.68 lakh people have been provided kadha (processed water with medicinal herbs), and 52.36 lakh people at government hospitals and clinics have been provided homoeopathic medicine Arsenicum album 30, to help improve immunity from diseases.

“All government employees including health workers, police, administrative staff, technical and other staff, who are on the front line of action for coronavirus containment are given these medicines to boost their immunity,” said Patel.

“The holistic approach of Ayush system of medicine focuses on prevention through lifestyle modification, dietary management, prophylactic interventions for improving immunity and simple remedies based on presentation of symptoms. Emphasis on avoidance of causative factors and enhancing immunity against a host of infections are characteristics of Ayurveda management.

For homoeopathy, the Ministry has advised Arsenicum album 30 till the coronavirus infections are brought under control, an Ayush advisory stated.

Ravi said that the experiment with the quarantined individuals can also be helpful for the public at large who can prevent this infection by using Ayush systems.