Ban on domestic scheduled flights extended till April 15

The ban on domestic flights has been extended till April 15 from March 31.

In a statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said all domestic operators engaged in scheduled, non-scheduled and private aircraft operations in India shall ensure strict compliance of the order, which extends the ban on domestic flying for two more weeks.

IndiGo and GoAir had suspended all their domestic flights till April 14 even before the DGCA announcement. The IndiGo website assures its passengers that their booking is protected till September 30 and they will get full credit in five-seven days.

Under a customer rescheduling policy, GoAir is offering protection to its customers in the event of a no-show. “Our ‘Protect your PNR’ scheme allows customers to reschedule their travel for one year from the date of their original booking,” the airline said in a statement.

Under the scheme, GoAir will ‘protect’ all the PNRs of customers who were booked to travel between March 26 and April 14, making it easier for flyers to reschedule their flights up to April 15 next year using the same PNR.