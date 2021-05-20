BBMP streamlines Covid hospital bed booking

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (Bengaluru's civic body) published a revamped tech-enabled public dashboard containing real-time information on hospital bed availability, zone-wise booking and admission and discharge data of patients.

The dashboard is part of the reforms being implemented to streamline bed blocking system led by Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya and assisted by tech volunteers and senior BBMP officials.

The dashboard is available on the website https://apps.bbmpgov.in/

covid19/index.html.

Live status of occupancy and vacancy for every type of bed, availability of beds in hospitals and total admitted patients can be viewed by each zone. The dashboard also provides information on the changes made in the bed allocation over the last seven days.

“I am happy to share that we have taken one more step towards transparency in the hospital bed blocking system in BBMP,” Surya said.

A patient now gets an instant SMS alert after a bed booking and two-factor authenticated person-specific login has also been introduced. “Several more reforms like a digital queuing system for allocation are in the pipeline and will be introduced in a week's time,” said Surya.