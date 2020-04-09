BEL, AIIMS-Rishikesh develop monitoring system to remotely assess health of Covid-19 patients

A new world order will emerge after Covid-19
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Rishikesh, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has developed a health monitoring system to remotely assess the health of Covid-19 patients quarantined in homes and hospitals. Besides aiming at significantly reducing the risk of exposure to healthcare workers, the solution is also expected to reduce the increasing demand of PPE and other logistics.
Based on the inputs given by AIIMS-Rishikesh, BEL developed the Proof of Concept (PoC) model of a system integrating non-invasive health monitoring sensors to measure critical parameters such as temperature, pulse rate, SPO2 (Saturated Oxygen level) and respiration rate.
BEL, which has proven expertise in Network Centric and IoT systems, has also networked these sensors for remotely monitoring the critical parameters.
A mobile app/web browser has been developed for people to get enrolled with AIIMS-Rishikesh once they show symptoms of Covid-19. AIIMS-Rishikesh will study patient complaints and based on the assessment by clinical experts, a health monitoring kit will be handed over to the patient for periodical monitoring of the critical parameters.
Patient health metrics, along with patient location, are uploaded on a regular basis on to a centralised Command & Control Centre (CCC) on Cloud using either the patient’s mobile phone or integral GSM SIM. The use of Cloud will facilitate seamless scaling of the database of Covid-19 suspects/patients.
The software will give out alerts in the form of messages to medical officers and healthcare workers when the health parameters exceed the threshold. It will also record the severity of the patient’s condition in different colour codes.
Data analytics software of the CCC will also graphically map the geo-distribution of Covid-19 suspects/patients in the State. This would help the hospital administration in visualising the hot spots and taking necessary action to isolate and cordon off these areas to check the spread the virus.
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
Opt for business spin-offs, freeze on investments
Range Rover’s baby crossover now looks and feels like a small Velar, and that is good news for its fans
Right now there is bread on the table for employees, the butter has been taken away
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Has outdone its benchmark, Nifty 200 TRI, over past one-, three- and five-year periods
My wife (32) and I (35) invest ₹36,000 per month in SIPs. Following is the portfolio. All are direct-growth ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...