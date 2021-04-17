National

Bengal elections: Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers.

In tweets, he also noted that bypolls to many assembly and Lok Sabha seats were taking place on Saturday, and asked people to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

“Urging all those voting in today’s fifth phase of the West Bengal elections to vote in large numbers. First time voters in particular should exercise their franchise,” Modi added.

Polling began for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal elections from 7 am amid tight security, with over one crore voters to decide fate of 342 candidates.

Published on April 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.