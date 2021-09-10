National

Bengal govt revises family pension of its employees

PTI Kolkata | Updated on September 10, 2021

Monthly income ceiling raised from Rs 3,600 to Rs 9,000

The West Bengal government has decided to revise the family pension of its employees and raise the monthly income ceiling from Rs 3,600 to Rs 9,000.

The move comes in the wake of recommendations by the 6th Pay Commission. “… The question of raising the income ceiling of mother/father and unmarried/widowed/divorced daughter beyond 25 years has been under consideration of the government for sometime past.

"After careful consideration of the matter, the Governor has decided that the income ceiling for entitlement of such family pension be raised to Rs 9,000 per month. This will take immediate effect…," an official order said.

Prior to 2006, widows, unmarried and divorced women were not entitled to family pension after the death of government employees.

Published on September 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

pension and welfare
West Bengal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like