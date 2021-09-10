Bengal govt revises family pension of its employees

The West Bengal government has decided to revise the family pension of its employees and raise the monthly income ceiling from Rs 3,600 to Rs 9,000.

The move comes in the wake of recommendations by the 6th Pay Commission. “… The question of raising the income ceiling of mother/father and unmarried/widowed/divorced daughter beyond 25 years has been under consideration of the government for sometime past.

"After careful consideration of the matter, the Governor has decided that the income ceiling for entitlement of such family pension be raised to Rs 9,000 per month. This will take immediate effect…," an official order said.

Prior to 2006, widows, unmarried and divorced women were not entitled to family pension after the death of government employees.