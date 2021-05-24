Bengal reports 17,883 new Covid-19 cases; 153 deaths

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
West Bengal reported a drop in Covid cases, as fresh infections fell to 17,883 on a 24-hour basis. The drop came as the state reported a substantial fall in daily tests, increased recoveries and a lower overall caseload across the worst-hit districts of North 24 Parganas and Kolkata, the state capital.
Daily testing fell to 66,288 tests (less than the 69,000-odd were reported a day earlier on Sunday); but the test positivity rate remains 27 per cent. This meant, out of every 100 persons tested in the state, 27 were tested positive.
On the other hand, 153 persons succumbed to the virus. Numbers continue to be on the higher side in North 24 Parganas, where 47 deaths were reported, followed by the state capital with 35 deaths.
It has been over a week since the state government imposed lockdown-like strict restrictions given daily cases hovering around the 21,000-mark and the test positivity rate rising to 33 per cent.
Active cases saw a substantial decline, by 1,940, to 128,585. This is the second consecutive day when active cases have seen a decline.
Recoveries were amongst the highest on a 24-hour-basis, with 19,670 people being discharged as per the state’s health bulletin on Monday. However, in 17 of the 23 districts of the state, which also include the two worst-hit ones, active cases saw a decline.
While cases were substantially lower than usual in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, there seemed no let-up in the surge in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia. Each of the four districts continued to report 1,000-1,300 cases daily.
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
