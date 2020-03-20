Bengaluru City Police mounts #ArrestCorona #COVID19 awareness drive

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Amidst the issues surrounding COVID-19, the Bengaluru City Police has mounted #SafeHandsChallenge to spread awareness through social media.
15 cases of Coronavirus or COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka.
“It’s time we spoke about #Coronavirus more responsibly. Bengaluru City Police is launching an awareness campaign to talk about the do’s and don’ts and bust some common myths. Join the conversation. Let’s #ArrestCorona #COVID19.”
On Friday, the Bengaluru City Police posted a series of messages and has begun to engage with lively discussion with general public on Facebook and Twitter to share the message of cleanliness.
On ground police is targeting metro stations, bus and auto stands for awareness drive.
The city police calling it a challenge tweeted “Don't get caught! - Accept the #SafeHands Challenge. Record a video of your perfect hand wash and share it tagging the #SafeHandsChallenge. The winning team is always well-prepared. We nominate all of Bengaluru for the #SafeHandsChallenge.”
On Thursday too, Bengaluru City Police tweeted “The Corona 101: Simple safety measures can go a long way in our fight against #coronavirus . Here's an easy 123 anyone can follow. #ArrestCorona.”
Encouraged by this police efforts, a city resident, Sridhar_ Ren, responded by saying “Please take strict action against who spit in public, while traveling, while driving. Etc. As these people could be potential carriers of #covid19
“Until and unless these irresponsible people are punished, they will never learn public ethics,” the city resident said.
Sandeep Patil, Joint commissioner of police- Crime, Bengaluru city police tweeted “While everyone doing their bit to tackle the Coronavirus problem..there r few misusing this terrible situation to make a quick buck..CCB raid 2 Godowns & seize 8,500 FAKE SANITIZER bottles..2 accused arrested.”
