Bengaluru civic body allows direct walk-in at triage centres for Covid-19 treatment

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP (Bengaluru’s civic body) has allowed walk-in for Covid-19 patients at all the triage centres across the city. Meanwhile, the number of Covid cases in Bengaluru on Friday was 14,316 down from 15,191 reported on Thursday.
The civic body has created 26 triage centres established at Covid Care Centres (CCC), maternity hospitals and Covid hospitals.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, speaking to reporters on Friday, said “BBMP intends to open these centres in all the wards shortly.” People with symptoms for Covid-19 need not contact the BBMP and instead can directly go to triage centres where physicians will assess their condition and recommend home isolation or Covid Care Centre or treatment at stabilisation centres. They will be sent to hospitals if required.
According to Gupta ward level nodal officers have been appointed for triage centres. A teleconnection that operates 24 hours is also being made available at the centres.
The Bengaluru Urban district on Friday reported 14,316 cases and the total positive cases in the city stood at 10,29,312 and active cases were 3,60,862.
On the discharge front, the city reported 12,898 cases and so far 6,59,203 people have been discharged.
Karnataka reported 41,779 new cases, while 35,879 were discharged after treatment. Covid deaths today were 373 and cumulative deaths stand at 21,085. The daily Covid-19 positivity rate has risen sharply to 32.86 percent. On Thursday it stood at 27.64 percent. The case fatality rate (CFR) today stood at 0.89 percent. It stood at 0.97 percent on Thursday.
