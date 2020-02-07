Bengaluru police joins TikTok to build connect with citizens

Known for its quirky and effective social media presence, Bengaluru police has made its debut on short-video platform TikTok. With an aim to reach out to citizens in an engaging and entertaining manner, the police expects to harness the power of the new-age content platform for posting videos on citizen-centric issues.

The move comes shortly after several State and city police departments, such as those of Kerala, Uttarakhand and Durg, joined the platform to connect better with citizens.

“Bangalore police has always believed in the power of social media to build a connect with citizens,” said Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. “We were one of the first city police departments to come on to social media to create fun and informative content. TikTok is the latest platform and has immense potential for us to communicate about social issues in short, creative and engaging videos.”

“We are delighted to have Bengaluru City Police on TikTok,” said a TikTok spokesperson. “TikTok as a platform allows for creation of hyper-local content, thus helping law enforcement agencies stay local and relevant in their communication with citizens. In the coming time, we look forward to welcoming more such agencies on to our platform and harnessing the positive impact the platform can have on society.”