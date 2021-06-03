Bengaluru tops urban centres in vaccination coverage

Bengaluru topped key urban districts in vaccine coverage at 28.6 per cent followed by Mumbai 20.5 percent, Pune 24.1 per cent, Ahmedabad 26.1 per cent and Jaipur 21.5 per cent.

K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education said “Vaccination coverage is one of the highest among major cities in India. With more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose.”

“I appreciate all the staff of the Health & Family Welfare department and BBMP commissioner for their commendable efforts,” he added.

Talking about vaccine availability in the State, the minister said “More than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka in June including 45 lakh doses from the Centre and 13.7 lakh doses directly procured by the State.”

On Thursday, Karnataka reached a landmark milestone of three crore Covid testing. “With this, the State stands third in the country in Covid testing,” said Sudhakar.

Only Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are ahead of Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh leads the chart with five crore testing but it has three times Karnataka’s population. Maharashtra, which has nearly twice the population of Karnataka, stands second with 3.6 crore tests.

“Right from day one we have believed that testing is key to contain the pandemic and it has worked well for us,” K Sudhakar said.

The highest number of tests conducted in a month during the first wave was 31.95 lakh in November 2020. The State has conducted 41.85 lakh tests in April and 41.39 lakh tests in May. It is important to continue testing even when the cases are decreasing and we will continue to test in large numbers, he said.