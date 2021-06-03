Bengaluru tops urban centres in vaccination coverage

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Bengaluru topped key urban districts in vaccine coverage at 28.6 per cent followed by Mumbai 20.5 percent, Pune 24.1 per cent, Ahmedabad 26.1 per cent and Jaipur 21.5 per cent.
K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education said “Vaccination coverage is one of the highest among major cities in India. With more than 28.3 lakh people inoculated with at least one dose.”
“I appreciate all the staff of the Health & Family Welfare department and BBMP commissioner for their commendable efforts,” he added.
Talking about vaccine availability in the State, the minister said “More than 58.71 lakh doses of vaccine will be supplied to Karnataka in June including 45 lakh doses from the Centre and 13.7 lakh doses directly procured by the State.”
On Thursday, Karnataka reached a landmark milestone of three crore Covid testing. “With this, the State stands third in the country in Covid testing,” said Sudhakar.
Only Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are ahead of Karnataka. Uttar Pradesh leads the chart with five crore testing but it has three times Karnataka’s population. Maharashtra, which has nearly twice the population of Karnataka, stands second with 3.6 crore tests.
“Right from day one we have believed that testing is key to contain the pandemic and it has worked well for us,” K Sudhakar said.
The highest number of tests conducted in a month during the first wave was 31.95 lakh in November 2020. The State has conducted 41.85 lakh tests in April and 41.39 lakh tests in May. It is important to continue testing even when the cases are decreasing and we will continue to test in large numbers, he said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...