Bharat Bandh gets support of Left, Congress forms panel to launch agitations

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Congress has announced a committee, headed by veteran MP Digvijaya Singh, to plan sustained agitations on national issues. The nine-member panel consists of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former MP BK Hariprasad and spokesperson Udit Raj among others.
The party had announced series of protests against the Centre on issues such as Monetisation Pipeline, increase in prices of petroleum products and essential items and unemployment. Addressing Congress workers virtually, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the nation is at a critical crossroad and as the principal Opposition party, Congress has a moral duty to fight these forces that threaten the very idea of India.
He said the Narendra Modi Government has mishandled the economy. “And, what this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away to select few friends of Modi. We are not against privatisation but our privatisation plan had a logic. We didn’t privatise strategic industries: for instance, Railways which is the backbone of India,” he said.
The Left parties, meanwhile, decided to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers on September 25. Five Left parties said in a joint statement that the Modi Government continues to remain obdurate and is refusing to engage with struggling farmers through talks.
“The Left Parties while condemning this obstinacy of the Modi government demand that these Agri-laws be repealed immediately, guaranteed MSP be implemented, scrap the National Monetisation Pipeline and repeal the Labour Codes. The Left Parties call upon all their units to actively work for the success of Bharat Bandh,” the statement said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...