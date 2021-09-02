Bharat Bandh gets support of Left, Congress forms panel to launch agitations

The Congress has announced a committee, headed by veteran MP Digvijaya Singh, to plan sustained agitations on national issues. The nine-member panel consists of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former MP BK Hariprasad and spokesperson Udit Raj among others.

The party had announced series of protests against the Centre on issues such as Monetisation Pipeline, increase in prices of petroleum products and essential items and unemployment. Addressing Congress workers virtually, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the nation is at a critical crossroad and as the principal Opposition party, Congress has a moral duty to fight these forces that threaten the very idea of India.

‘Economy mishandled’

He said the Narendra Modi Government has mishandled the economy. “And, what this country has built over the last 70 years, is being given away to select few friends of Modi. We are not against privatisation but our privatisation plan had a logic. We didn’t privatise strategic industries: for instance, Railways which is the backbone of India,” he said.

Left parties lend support

The Left parties, meanwhile, decided to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers on September 25. Five Left parties said in a joint statement that the Modi Government continues to remain obdurate and is refusing to engage with struggling farmers through talks.

“The Left Parties while condemning this obstinacy of the Modi government demand that these Agri-laws be repealed immediately, guaranteed MSP be implemented, scrap the National Monetisation Pipeline and repeal the Labour Codes. The Left Parties call upon all their units to actively work for the success of Bharat Bandh,” the statement said.