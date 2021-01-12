Bharat Biotech signs agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of COVAXIN in Brazil

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for supply of COVAXIN in Brazil.
A team from Precisa Medicamentos had visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Genome Valley near here last week to discuss export of COVAXIN, India’s first indigenous vaccine for Covid-19.
During the meeting with Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech, Ambassador of Brazil to India André Aranha Corrêa do Lago joined on a virtual platform and expressed his interest, on behalf of the Brazil government, towards the procurement of COVAXIN.
In principle, both parties agreed that supplies of COVAXIN will be prioritised for the public market through a direct procurement by the Brazilian government. However, the supplies to the private market will be based on receipt of market authorisation from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.
Ella in a statement said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected humanity at large. As a company determined to protect global public health, it has always been important for us to develop vaccines for a global cause. COVAXIN is an innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India. Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most.
“COVAXIN has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil.”
Emanuela Medrades, Pharmaceutical Director of Precisa Medicamentos, said: “We identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. There were also excellent outcomes in clinical trials, which will be published soon. Bharat Biotech has exceeded our expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world.”
The phase 3 human clinical trials of COVAXIN began mid-November and are currently ongoing in about 26,000 volunteers across India.
