Big boost to NMDC as Chhattisgarh Government extends mining leases of Bailadila iron ore projects

Realme ends 2019 with Realme X2 for good measure
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
In a major boost to iron ore mining company, NMDC Limited, the Chhattisgarh Government has extended the lease of four mines today that are due for extension in March 2020.
The public sector mining major, which has been in the business of mining iron ore for over six decades, operates three iron-ore complexes in the country. Two are in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, sharing major proportion of company’s total output and one is located in Karnataka’s Donimalai,
Of the NMDC’s 33-million tonnes per annum (MTPA) production, Chhattisgarh’s two complexes in Bacheli and Kirandul under Bailadila projects contributed about 24 mtpa (in 2018-19).
NMDC started the exercise for renewal of leases of Bailadila projects well in advance in Chhattisgarh.
Of the five mines in the Bailadila Sector, lease of four mines with an installed capacity of over 29 mtpa has been extended now and one mining lease has already been extended in 2017.
Efforts of NMDC Chairman and Managing Director N Baijendra Kumar for the last one year finally yielded the desired results with the extension of mining leases.
“We are grateful to Government of Chhattisgarh and especially State Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and top officials for their support to NMDC in granting extension of lease (for the four mines) for another 20 years,” the CMD said.
The Mineral Resources Department of Chhattisgarh vide letter dated December 17, 2019 has extended the four mining leases in Bailadila District: South Bastar, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh pertaining to NMDC for a further period of 20 years.
The leases of Bailadila Deposit No.5, Bailadila Deposit No.10, Bailadila Deposit No.14 and Bailadila Deposit No.14NMZ have been extended for the period of 20 years upto September 2035, according to NMDC.
A nice though not unique phone closes a stellar year for its maker in the affordable segment
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...