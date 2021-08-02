‘Big industries should create bio-bubbles ahead of 3rd wave’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday, said that industries in Maharashtra must create bio-bubbles ahead of third wave of Covid-19 in the State so that they could continue operations and avoid lockdowns.

“Industries, especially big industries, must create bio-bubbles. I understand that it is not going to happen immediately. But on the lines of field hospitals started by the State to fight Covid, industries must create bio-bubbles so that workers could live there and avoid contact with the outside world. The government will help industries in this task,” said Thackeray while speaking to reporters in Sangli.

A bio-bubble is a safe and secure environment isolated from the outside world to minimise the risk of Covid infection, which permits only staff to enter the protected area after testing negative for Covid. The concept of bio-bubble was used during IPL matches.

The CM said that the government wants industries to continue operations without any break and for that the safety of workers is necessary.

He appealed to business establishments and offices to divide the workforce into shifts to avoid crowds in workplaces.

No decision on Mumbai local trains

The CM said that the government is not going to take any decision about restarting Mumbai local trains. “It looks difficult to take a call on local trains. We are relaxing some restrictions and checking the repercussions,” he said.