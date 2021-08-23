Bihar Industries Minister distributes financial aid to 250 weavers

Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain distributed financial aid to 250 weavers of Silk City Bhagalpur here.

The minister handed over cheques of ₹10,000 each to 250 weavers at a function organised at Resham Bhavan here on Sunday.

Shahnawaz also handed over cheques of six months salary to 287 workers/nominees/claimants of Bihar Spun Silk Mill (Bhagalpur).

Addressing the weavers and workers of Bihar Spun Silk Mill, the minister said, “Bihar Industries department will always work for the welfare of weavers and workers working at the Spun Mill. I know there are some workers at the Spun Mill, who have not been paid their salary for last 30 years”.

“I have fulfilled my promise and I will do everything to get the balance salary paid as well. This is the government of double engine. Whether it is the Central government or the State government, we remain heartily committed to help the needy and are always ready to help them”, said the minister.

A total of ₹55,42,014 was paid to the workers of the mill. The Bhagalpur Spun Silk Mill has made a name for itself in the list of top silk suppliers of India.

The workers were jubilant after receiving their salary almost after 30 years. Some workers, after receiving the cheques, told media persons that “the minister has given Raksha Bandhan gift to weavers and workers of the Spun silk mill”. The minister also distributed financial aid to weavers of the Banka district. Bihar Industries department is also financially supporting Khadi institutions in the State.

The minister said that Khadi institutions in Bhagalpur have received working capital of ₹45.91 lakh in the last three months.