Bio-incubator to help entrepreneurship, innovation in BT: Minister

The Karnataka government’s collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on establishing a bio-incubator centre at Manipal will help take innovation in bio-technology (BT) sector to a greater heights, according to a Karnataka minister.
Inaugurating a bio-incubator centre in Manipal on Friday, Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT, Science and Technology and Medical Education, said that such a centre will help encourage entrepreneurship and innovation in bio-technology sector. This collaboration will help promote areas such as bio-medical and bio-pharma, therapeutics, and vaccine among others.
“We will be coming out with many more incubation centres and technology business incubators, and centres of excellence across the state to propel innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said.
Stating that every country is trying to promote innovation, and research and development across the world, he said Karnataka is trying its best to make sure that the youngsters, entrepreneurs, and innovators are not at a disadvantage when they compete globally.
MAHE and Karnataka Biotechnology and Information Technology Services of the government have established this bio-incubator centre at Manipal.
A statement released on the occasion said that this centre is for start-ups, entrepreneurs, innovators, entrepreneurship ventures of researchers, faculty, and students. This bio-incubator also focusses on the activities dedicated to promoting technology-based early-stage ideas through mentorship, investment readiness support, technical assistance, business validation and networking opportunities, it said.
