BioAsia 2021 to focus on Covid-19, medtech

The 18th edition of BioAsia will focus on Covid-19, global health, pharma and medtech.

Scheduled to be held during February 22-23, 2021, it will have a wide array of panels focussing on the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe.

“With the theme ‘Move the Needle’, the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry,” Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, said in a release.

One of the sessions will also focus on the prospects of Medical Technologies becoming the next big opportunity for India that can accelerate the journey for the country from primarily being an importer to becoming a large-scale exporter, thanks to India’s proven skill to innovate on frugal budgets, as evidenced by innovative Covid-19 diagnostic solutions.

The CEO conclave will deliberate on supply chain resilience, innovation and research, and access to innovative medicines, amongst others.

“Today Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. Over the years, BioAsia has played a critical part in uniting the worldwide business pioneers, scientists, policymakers, academia, and investors,” Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept., Government of Telangana, said.