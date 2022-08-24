BioAsia 2023 to be held in February 24-26

Hyderabad, August 24

The 20 th edition of BioAsia, the marquee life sciences and health tech event, hosted by the Government of Telangana, will be conducted from February 24-26, 2023.

Minister for Industries and Commerce, KT Rama Rao, has launched the logo and the theme “Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare” of BioAsia 2023.

A major hub

Over the past couple of decades, Hyderabad has established itself as not only the healthcare and life sciences hub for India but has also emerged as a major hub for the world. The city further burnished its credentials during the Covid-19 pandemic by playing a key role in helping immunize the world through supply of vaccines.

“As the world has begun to come back to normalcy, we are geared to host the next year’s grand event in-person and host a galaxy of world leaders in Hyderabad. The event has truly evolved over the years as a pre-eminent global meeting for researchers, academia, industry, healthcare providers and policy makers to discuss collaborative opportunities,’‘ the Minister said.

About the event

According to Shakthi Nagappan, CEO, BioAsia and Director (Life Sciences), Government of Telangana, Bio Asia 2023 will bring together life sciences and healthcare leaders, academia, start-ups, regulators and investors, on one stage to deliberate on the cross-cutting themes of One Health, disruptive technologies in health, and accessibility and affordability in healthcare for all.

The event will also have a start-up showcase where over 100 select health-tech entrepreneurs from across the world can pitch their innovative solutions to pressing health issues, he added.

BioAsia 2022 was extremely successful with virtual participation of about 37,500 delegates from about 70 countries.