Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin now in Phase III trials

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

Single dose nasal vaccine may be ready by next year, Says Krishna Ella

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is now undergoing phase-III trials, according to , Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

“As we speak today, Covaxin has entered Phase-III trials,” Krishna Ella, said while speaking at the Deccan Dialogue of Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday.

Also read: Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in Q2 2021

Referring to the task of providing access to 1.3 billion people of the country, he said a two-dose vaccine require 2.6 million doses with logistics support adding that it was a ‘worrying’ factor. Bharat Biotech had also geared up for production, Ella said.

Nasal Vaccine

“We are also working on a single dose nasal drop vaccine may be ready by next year,” he said.

Also read: Bharat Biotech inks licensing deal with Washington University School of Medicine for Covid-19 intranasal vaccine technology

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research to develop Covaxin.

