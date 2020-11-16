Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin now in Phase III trials

Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is now undergoing phase-III trials, according to , Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech.

“As we speak today, Covaxin has entered Phase-III trials,” Krishna Ella, said while speaking at the Deccan Dialogue of Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday.

Referring to the task of providing access to 1.3 billion people of the country, he said a two-dose vaccine require 2.6 million doses with logistics support adding that it was a ‘worrying’ factor. Bharat Biotech had also geared up for production, Ella said.

Nasal Vaccine

“We are also working on a single dose nasal drop vaccine may be ready by next year,” he said.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech worked with the Indian Council of Medical Research to develop Covaxin.