Biryani tops list of most-ordered dish for sixth year in a row

Pandemic or no pandemic, India’s love for biryani is hard to beat. It continues to be the most-ordered dish on Swiggy for the sixth year in a row, with 115 biryanis ordered per minute in 2021.
In fact, the number of biryani orders this year has actually gone up from last year, when 90 biryanis were ordered per minute. Biryani is also the most-common first dish order on Swiggy, with over 4.25 lakh new users making their debut on the food delivery app by ordering a chicken biryani.
City-wise, chicken biryani is the most-ordered dish in Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Hyderabad, but Mumbai seems to like its Dal Khichdis twice as much as chicken biryanis.
Talking of other favourites, Samosa is the undisputed winner in the most-binged snack category. The quintessential Indian snack was ordered 5 million times in 2021, closely followed by Pav Bhaji with 2.1 million orders.
However, the Indian palate showed a shifting preference for more international snacks for their night binge. Post 10 pm, cheese-garlic bread, popcorn and French fries trumped as the most-ordered food items over any other eatables.
The StatEATstics order analysis is based on millions of orders received by Swiggy for food delivery, grocery on Instamart, pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie and HealthHub between January and December 2021. Swiggy’s food delivery is present in 500 cities across India. While many still question the need for instant delivery, Swiggy’s quick grocery delivery service Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021.
In addition to fresh produce, Instamart fulfilled millions of indulgence orders, including 1.4 million packets of instant noodles, 3.1 million packets of chocolate, 2.3 million tubs of ice creams and 6.1 million packets of chips ordered online. In fact, chips were the top item ordered post 10 pm.
Another popular use case of quick delivery was sanitary napkins and diapers – over 70,000 packs of Band-Aid, 55,000 packs of diapers and 3 lakh packs of sanitary napkins were delivered in 15-30 minutes. One lakh masks and over 4 lakh soaps and handwashes were also ordered online.
Chennai turned out to be the most generous city, where a Swiggy delivery partner was tipped ₹6,000 for a single order. Not so disproportionate to the amount of convenience its delivery partners have created for Indians during the pandemic. For instance, a Swiggy Genie delivery partner from Bengaluru travelled 42 km to deliver an oxygen flowmeter.
And that’s still not the maximum distance travelled by a Swiggy delivery partner, 55.5 km was the maximum distance travelled by a delivery partner in 2021 to deliver a food package in Bengaluru.
On the other hand, the shortest distance travelled by a delivery partner was 200 meters to fetch a tongue cleaner for the customer from a nearby store.
