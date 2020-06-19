BJP cements its position in Rajya Sabha

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) improved its tally in Rajya Sabha after bagging 10 out of 24 seats in the biennial elections from 10 States. The NDA now will have the support of about 100 MPs of its own in the Upper House.
States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat witnessed intense political plays during the campaign. While the BJP blamed bickering within the Congress for issues in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress alleged that the ruling party was scuttling democratic process.
In Gujarat, BJP won three Rajya Sabha seats out of the four, limiting the Congress to just one seat after a high-pitched political drama. Total 170 of the 172 MLAs cast their votes by the close of the voting hours. Two MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) including the founder & tribal leader Chhotu Vasava and his MLA son remained absent from the voting thereby giving an advantage to BJP to secure a third seat in the Upper House of the Parliament.
BJP’s three candidates namely Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin won, while from the two senior party leaders - Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki — the Congress could ensure the victory of Gohil, a general secretary of the AICC. The first preferential votes of the Congress were cast in favour of Shaktisinh Gohil.
In Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh won with 57 votes. Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were the BJP candidates. One MLA from the BJP has crossvoted as the Congress got 93 votes, while the party has 92 MLAs in the Assembly. The second candidate of the Congress Phool Singh Baraiya did not win.
In Rajasthan, where the Congress MLAs were kept in a resort near Jaipur, Congress stalwarts KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi won. The BJP’s winner is Rajendra Gehlot. Party’s second candidate Onkar Singh Lakhawat did not get the required votes. The Congress hailed the victory as a birthday present to party’s former president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 50 on Friday. Venugopal said his party defeated the ploy to destabilise the State Government.
In Karnataka, the four vacancies to Rajya Sabha filled unopposed. This time around, even though the election was unanimous, BJP did some social engineering and selected district level workers - Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi organisational leaders for Belagavi and Ballari zones. By doing this the saffron party sent out a clear message to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the party is supreme than an individual. While Congress as usual continued to rely on its old war horse and chose Mallikarjun Kharge, JDS sent its supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda with the help of the Congress. The election to Rajya Sabha was scheduled on June 19 to fill four seats from Karnataka which fall vacant following Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of the Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of the JDS.
BJP with 117 MLAs was in a position to ensure two out of four seats, while Congress with 68 MLAs in one and JDS with Congress’ surplus votes got a candidate elected.
In Andhra Pradesh, four candidates fielded by ruling YSR CP have been declared elected for the Rajya Sabha. The election for these four seats was necessitated with the opposition Telugu Desam Party fielding senior leader Varla Ramiah, who lost. Industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of Ramky Group, Reliance Group official backed by YSRCP Parimal Nathwani, and ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana were declared elected.
In the Assembly with 175 members, the ruling YSRCP, which has 151 members, fielded four candidates, the TDP which has 23 members fielded the fifth member. While Vallabhaneni Vamshi, MLA from Gannavaram, Maddali Giridhar from Guntur and Karanam Balakrishnamurthy from Chirala constituencies are staying away from TDP to bring down its numbers to 20 members before itself, the party is assessing the voting pattern in the polls held on Friday.
In Manipur, where the Congress has staked claim to form the Government replacing BJP-led coalition headed by N Biren Singh, the BJP managed the victory of Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the real-estate sector — both commercial and residential segments — has ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
Satyajit Ray’s nuanced cinema is not black and white; it should be, some diehard fans insist
‘Going Away: An Indian Journal’ chronicles the travels and encounters of a young Dom Moraes who was, at the ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...