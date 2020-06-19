BJP cements its position in Rajya Sabha

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) improved its tally in Rajya Sabha after bagging 10 out of 24 seats in the biennial elections from 10 States. The NDA now will have the support of about 100 MPs of its own in the Upper House.

States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Gujarat witnessed intense political plays during the campaign. While the BJP blamed bickering within the Congress for issues in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, the Congress alleged that the ruling party was scuttling democratic process.

In Gujarat, BJP won three Rajya Sabha seats out of the four, limiting the Congress to just one seat after a high-pitched political drama. Total 170 of the 172 MLAs cast their votes by the close of the voting hours. Two MLAs from Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) including the founder & tribal leader Chhotu Vasava and his MLA son remained absent from the voting thereby giving an advantage to BJP to secure a third seat in the Upper House of the Parliament.

BJP’s three candidates namely Abhay Bharadwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin won, while from the two senior party leaders - Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki — the Congress could ensure the victory of Gohil, a general secretary of the AICC. The first preferential votes of the Congress were cast in favour of Shaktisinh Gohil.

In Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh won with 57 votes. Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki were the BJP candidates. One MLA from the BJP has crossvoted as the Congress got 93 votes, while the party has 92 MLAs in the Assembly. The second candidate of the Congress Phool Singh Baraiya did not win.

In Rajasthan, where the Congress MLAs were kept in a resort near Jaipur, Congress stalwarts KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi won. The BJP’s winner is Rajendra Gehlot. Party’s second candidate Onkar Singh Lakhawat did not get the required votes. The Congress hailed the victory as a birthday present to party’s former president Rahul Gandhi, who turned 50 on Friday. Venugopal said his party defeated the ploy to destabilise the State Government.

In Karnataka, the four vacancies to Rajya Sabha filled unopposed. This time around, even though the election was unanimous, BJP did some social engineering and selected district level workers - Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasthi organisational leaders for Belagavi and Ballari zones. By doing this the saffron party sent out a clear message to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the party is supreme than an individual. While Congress as usual continued to rely on its old war horse and chose Mallikarjun Kharge, JDS sent its supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda with the help of the Congress. The election to Rajya Sabha was scheduled on June 19 to fill four seats from Karnataka which fall vacant following Rajeev Gowda and B K Hariprasad of the Congress, Prabhakar Kore of the BJP and D Kupendra Reddy of the JDS.

BJP with 117 MLAs was in a position to ensure two out of four seats, while Congress with 68 MLAs in one and JDS with Congress’ surplus votes got a candidate elected.

In Andhra Pradesh, four candidates fielded by ruling YSR CP have been declared elected for the Rajya Sabha. The election for these four seats was necessitated with the opposition Telugu Desam Party fielding senior leader Varla Ramiah, who lost. Industrialist Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy of Ramky Group, Reliance Group official backed by YSRCP Parimal Nathwani, and ministers Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana were declared elected.

In the Assembly with 175 members, the ruling YSRCP, which has 151 members, fielded four candidates, the TDP which has 23 members fielded the fifth member. While Vallabhaneni Vamshi, MLA from Gannavaram, Maddali Giridhar from Guntur and Karanam Balakrishnamurthy from Chirala constituencies are staying away from TDP to bring down its numbers to 20 members before itself, the party is assessing the voting pattern in the polls held on Friday.

In Manipur, where the Congress has staked claim to form the Government replacing BJP-led coalition headed by N Biren Singh, the BJP managed the victory of Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba.