BJP, Congress prepare to prove majority in MP Assembly

Green race: Will the world of fashion make the cut?
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
Amid allegations that the BJP is indulging in horse-trading to destabilise the elected government in Madhya Pradesh, both the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP are keeping their flock together anticipating a show of strength on the floor of the Assembly.
While the rebel Congress MPs are in Bengaluru, more than 80 MLAs have been brought to Jaipur. Congress leaders claimed that the BJP’s tactics are unlikely to work as some of the rebel MLAs are in touch with newly appointed president of party’s Karnataka unit and veteran leader DK Shivakumar.
Congress’s former president Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to focus on the stalled economy. “Hey @PMOIndia, while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy,” he tweeted.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath maintained that the Congress government “is not lost”.
Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “We have our MLAs; we have to protect them from poaching of the BJP because it is in the profession. Now this is not only running the Government, for the formation of Government, the BJP is engaged with, they have also fine-tuned the art of poaching MLAs, abducting MLAs and stealing governments.”.
The Congress, apparently in distress, filled up the vacancies of state unit presidents in Karnataka and Delhi on Thursday. The party appointed veteran leader DK Shivakumar as the president of Karnataka unit and Anil Chaudhury for its Delhi unit. There have been complaints about the delay in those appointments within the party.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of the State Digvijaya Singh said 13 of the 22 rebel MLAs have assured that they will not leave the Congress. “We are not keeping quiet. We are not sleeping,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “We did not anticipate that Scindia will quit the Congress... that was a mistake,” he acknowledged. A senior Congress leader close to 10 Janpath told BusinessLine that the party is probing various options.
“Scindia promised the MLAs that at least some of them will be made ministers in Kamal Nath government. They were not told that he is joining BJP. Most of these MLAs have no existence outside the Congress as they face strong BJP leaders in their constituencies. We are also in touch with some BJP MLAs who are at odds with Scindia,” the leader claimed.
If the Speaker accepts the resignations of the 22 rebel MLAs, the strength in the Assembly will be 206. The Congress will have just 92 seats. The BJP has 107 MLAs compared with 104 needed for majority in the House.
Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot met the MLAs staying at a resort in Jaipur. “Horse-trading is being done shamelessly and MLAs are being threatened there (Madhya Pradesh). The MLAs are coming to Jaipur from Madhya Pradesh and we all are together,” Gehlot said.
The CPI(M) said the BJP is targetting those governments who stood against CAA-NPR-NRC drive. “Given the declared opposition of many non-BJP State governments, the BJP is targeting the downfall of these governments by indulging in the worst form of horse-trading,” it said in a statement. “The PB draws particular attention of all non-BJP state governments to be vigilant of BJP’s huge money power and horse-trading along with blackmailing and blandishment. People’s mandates cannot be violated and reversed in such a brazen anti-democratic manner,” it added.
Is it possible to make the highly polluting garment industry sustainable and eco-friendly, asks Preeti Mehra
It has turned 13 railway stations ‘energy neutral’
How two start-ups use the Internet of Things to provide smart solutions for water related problems
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...
The perpetual bonds issued by the bank stand written down permanently, in full, says RBI
Weak revenue growth, reliance on States for revenue and increasing competition are key risks
The fund has a track record of outperformance during market upsides as well as downsides
There are risks in purchasing an old apartment, though there are pluses, too; what’s required is sound ...
The average Indian woman is out on the streets, making herself heard—through peaceful protests, music and ...
Author and festival director Namita Gokhale’s latest novel, set against the backdrop of the Jaipur Literature ...
Being alone in a honeymoon destination has its quirks and challenges
The road back to the confines of chadar and chaardeewari may not be easy for the women protesters at ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...