BJP demands re-poll in violence-hit booths of Bengal

A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, met Election Commission officials here on Monday and said the seventh phase of polls in West Bengal witnessed widespread violence, booth capturing and rigging.

The party demanded re-poll in violence-hit booths across the State.

The party said in a memorandum submitted to the EC that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerji has threatened the people of the State that she will ‘deal’ with her opponents after the conclusion of polls.

“Given the acrimony, violence and booth capturing by the Trinamool Congress goons across the State, during the entire seven phases of elections, the BJP and the innocent people of West Bengal seriously apprehend widespread violence and reprisals against those who may have supported the BJP,” the memorandum said.

The party hoped that the poll panel will strongly check the post-poll violence by the TMC, its leaders and goons. “All EVM strong-rooms should be guarded by Central Forces and the State forces should not be allowed to come close to them. We also request you that the central police force continues to be deployed in West Bengal until the conclusion of the electoral process and formal notifications of the constitution of the new Parliament,” the memorandum added.

The leaders said BJP candidate Nilanjay Ray was attacked and his vehicle vandalised by the TMC. In the Kolkata Uttar seat, the party claimed that their candidate Rahul Sinha was heckled outside the polling booth. In Jadavpur, too, BJP candidate Anupam Hazra was heckled, the party claimed.