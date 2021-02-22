BJP government on sticky wicket over Panchamasali Lingayat’s quota demand

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Bharatiya Janata Party government in Karnataka, under severe pressure due to the indefinite dharna by Panchamasali Lingayat community demanding reservation, has launched a damage control exercise.
Two prominent ministers from the community, which is demanding including under 2A category, — Murugesh Nirani and CC Patil, at a press conference on Monday accused the Congress of backing the protests. They lashed out at former Congress MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar for using the issue for political gain.
Under 2A (More Backward) category, the community would be eligible for 15 percent reservation in education and government jobs compared with 5 per cent under the present 3A, 3B classification now.
The ministers assured the community that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is aware of their demand and would fulfill the community wishes in due time. They also mooted the idea that the government is planning to bring Panchamasali along with other smaller sub-sect of Lingayats under 2A category of reservation.
They urged seer Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami of Koodala Sangama Panchamasali Peetha to withdraw his protest. The religious leader of the community recently concluded a 800-km padayatra along with Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swami of Koodala Sangama Panchamasali Peetha and Vachananda Swami, the Harihara Panchamsali Peetha seer. This was followed by a rally on Sunday. He has announced a protest up to March 4 insisting on the reservation and has threatened to go on a hunger strike if the demand is not met.
Experts say the inclusion of Panchamasali Lingayats under category 2A can potentially lead to other communities also demanding similar status. Currently 2A reservation has 102 communities, all of which are traditionally landless artisan communities.
At present Panchamasalis come under the categories 3A and 3B which comprise of landowning agricultural communities.
Panchamasali Lingayat community currently comes under 3B (Backward) category of reservation, which entails 5 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.
The demand is for inclusion under 2A (More Backward) category which offers 15 per cent reservation in both education and government jobs.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...