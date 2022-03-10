BJP leading in Uttarakhand in early trends

The BJP was leading in four seats while the Congress in three in Uttarakhand on Thursday, according to early trends available.

Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in the state is underway.

According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9.20 am for seven seats, the BJP was slightly ahead of its main rival Congress.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time, something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

Prominent candidates who contested the polls are Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat and Rekha Arya, besides state BJP president Madan Kaushik.

Important Congress leaders whose fate will be decided include former chief minister Harish Rawat, former minister Yashpal Arya, state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the fourth assembly Pritam Singh. PTI ALM DV DV