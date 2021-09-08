BJP Ministers to oversee State polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has given key organisational responsibilities to senior Cabinet Ministers in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan will be the party’s in-charge for Uttar Pradesh elections. He will be assisted by Cabinet Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs Arjunram Meghwal, Rajya Sabha Member Saroj Panday, MoS Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, MoS Education Annapurna Devi and Rajya Sabha member from Bihar Vivek Thakur will assist Pradhan in his works.

The party has divided the organisational functions into eight regions and assigned responsibilities. Lok Sabha member Sanjay Bhatia will be in-charge of Western UP; MLA from Bihar Sanjeev Chaurasia will be in-charge of the Braj region; National secretary Y Satya Kumar will be responsible for the organisational activities in the Awadh region; in Kanpur, Joint Treasurer Sudhir Gupta will be in-charge; in Gorakhpur, veteran organisational person from Madhya Pradesh and national secretary Arvind Menon will be the in-charge and for Kashi region, joint in-charge of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh Sunil Ojha will be the key person.

Uttarakhand

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will have the charge of electoral works in Uttarakhand. He will be assisted by Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee and national spokesman Sardar RP Singh.

Punjab

In Punjab, where the BJP may have to contest without any alliance, Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be the in-charge. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and MP from Gujrat Vinod Chavda will assist Shekhawat.

Manipur

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav will be in-charge of Manipur. MoS in Social Justice Ministry Pratima Bhoumik Minister in Assam Government Ashok Singhal will be his assistants in the State.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis is the in-charge of elections in Goa. MoS Home Ministry G Kishan Reddy and MoS Railways Darshana Jardosh are the assistant in-charges for the State.