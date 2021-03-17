BJP MP found dead

Ram Swaroop Sharma, a senior BJP leader and two-time MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh was found dead at his official residence here on Wednesday. The Delhi Police said his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police added that he was taken to a nearby hospital but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The Police said prima facie it appears to be suicide, but investigations are on. Sharma apparently was suffering from various ailments.

The Lok Sabha adjourned till 1 pm after an obituary reference and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief. “Ram Swaroop Sharma was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to solving people’s problems. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.