BJP only knows how to do dirty politics, says Arvind Kejriwal

Miko 2 and robots like it want to be friends
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at the Centre for “playing dirty politics” with national security after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused him of backing “secessionist forces” among the anti-CAA protesters at Shaheen Bagh.
For the past nearly two months, Shaheen Bagh has become the centre of mainly women-led protests against the CAA. The BJP, which is battling AAP in the ongoing Delhi elections, have dubbed the protests as a site for congregation of “anti-India” elements and several BJP-governed States have filed sedition charges against an activist called Sharjeel Imam who allegedly made an incendiary and seditious speech at the protest site. The BJP’s campaign in Delhi is now mostly focused on these protests and the party hopes to make electoral gains out of the expected communal polarisation in poll-bound Delhi in the wake of these developments.
The Delhi CM has refused to engage with this discourse this far but after Ravi Shankar Prasad’s accusation, Kejriwal finally broke his silence and mounted a sharp counter attack. He said the BJP does not want to solve any issue and fan discontent because “all they know is how to do dirty politics”.
At the same time, the Congress which also was accused by the BJP of backing ‘anti-India forces’ and ‘tukde tukde gang (secessionists)’ at Shaheen Bagh, also hit back with the former Home Minister P Chidambaram saying that the “real tukde tukde gang is the ruling party which is determined to divide India on religious lines”.
Kejriwal, on his part, advised senior ministers in the Centre to engage with the protesters and sort out the issue as opposed to “doing dirty politics”.
“Ravi Shankar Prasad was doing press conference on Shaheen Bagh. He could have gone there. Law and Order problem in Delhi is not going to be addressed by doing press conferences. It will be addressed by working honestly. Why don’t you learn from us how one should do some real work? They should all go to Shaheen Bagh, talk to them and solve it. Home Minister, Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, everyone should go there and have a dialogue with the protesters and sort this out,” said Kejriwal.
It was almost ten years ago when Sherry Turkle warned that the world was headed for a place where humans would ...
Himachal Pradesh is innovating with community sanitary complexes across districts
An initiative to build groundwater reserves has turned farmers’ fortunes in Raigad district
To empower rural women and provide them employment, a new group enterprise model has taken shape in Bilaspur, ...
Insuring you home will make you feel safe; it is safer still to understand the exclusions
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
But silver outlook remains unclear as it faces critical resistance
In the Budget this year, besides the fisc ratio, pay attention to the critical factors that help understate ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...