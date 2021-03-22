BJP releases manifesto for TN polls; promises 50 lakh jobs

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Creation of 50 lakh new jobs; division of Chennai Corporation into three municipal corporations similar to New Delhi and revival of Legislative Council are some of the highlights of the BJP’s election manifesto ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections on April 6.
The party said, as in the case of farmers, fishermen too will get an assistance of ₹6,000 per year. Further, 12 lakh acres of Panchami land will be recovered and handed back to Scheduled Caste people, says manifesto released by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and VK Singh in the presence of BJP State President L Murugan.
The BJP assured total prohibition in the State and the employees of TASMAC, the liquor handling government agency, will be transferred to other departments, it said.
There will be a separate budget for agriculture, crop loans will be given at zero per cent interest and loans for agricultural items will be at low rates of interest. A five-member Farm Products Pricing Committee will be formed to review and fix the price/incentive of agricultural products, the manifesto said.
On infrastructure development, under the Jal-Jeevan Mission, clean piped drinking water will be provided for free to every household within 2022.
In Dharapuram (from where the BJP state chief Murugan is contesting), the Kolathupalayam cooperative sugar factory that is locked down will be reopened immediately. Further, the long pending Erode-Dharapuram-Palani broad gauge line will be immediately started under the 50:50 scheme.
The party also said that sand mining will be banned for five years to prevent erosion of riverbeds and to improve ground water table. During this time import of sand for construction will be allowed.
On river interlinking, the BJP said that steps will be taken immediately to start the ₹60,361 crore Central scheme of interlinking of Godavari-Krishna-Penna-Cauvery rivers. The Cauvery-Gundaru excess water interlinking; Thamirabarani-Karumeniyaru-Nambi Yaru interlinking and South Penna-Cheyyaru interlinking projects will also be expedited.
The party also said that three CFL and LED bulbs would be distributed to every ration card holder free of cost to emphasise energy conservation; a rubber park will be set up in Kanyakumari district (the BJP is contesting the by-election here); and State government agencies, departments will be instructed to purchase 30 per cent of their requirement from MSMEs, the party said.
The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindus of Tamil Nadu, the manifesto said.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...