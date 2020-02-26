BJP reminds Congress of anti-Sikh riots of 1984

BJP on Wednesday responded to Congress demand for Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation by bringing up the Opposition party’s involvement in the 1984 riots in Delhi following former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

“Those with the blood of Sikhs on their hands are now talking about communal harmony. They commented ‘when a big tree falls, the earth shakes’. They now have the nerve to demand answers,” retorted Union Minister Prakash Javadekar immediately after the Congress President Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre and the Home Minister of ‘inaction’.

(The Minister was recalling the remark by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the aftermath of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots sparked by the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.)

Javadekar said the Congress President is politicising the Delhi violence while the Home Minister is continuously working with police to control the situation in the national capital.

“Violence is ending. Investigation is on to find out the truth and identify culprits. No accused will be left out. At such a time, attacking government and politicising violence is dirty politics,” he said.

Shah had called an all-party meeting on the violence in Delhi and it is the responsibility of all parties to help maintain peace, he asserted.