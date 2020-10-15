BJP targets Congress over ‘misuse’ of Wakf properties

Citing a 2012 report of the Karnataka Minorities Commission tabled in the Assembly recently, the BJP has demanded a thorough probe into the misuse of Wakf properties across the country. The ruling party said those who claim to be protectors of minority rights are responsible for the misuse as Wakf properties should not be used for commercial purposes.

BJP spokesman and MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar told reporters here on Thursday that allegedly top Opposition politicians such as Malllikarjun Kharge, Rahman Khan and CM Ibrahim have benefitted from such illegal utilisation of the Wakf land, according to the report. Chandrasekhar said the BJP will urge the State governments to hold probe into such deals. He said successive governments in Karnataka had not tabled the report in the Assembly.

He said the report, which was tabled recently, has details of misappropriation of Wakf land worth ₹29,000 crore. He said Wakf properties are donated by Muslim families for the welfare of the poor in the community and it should not be allowed to be used for other purposes. He said there are a number of poor Muslims in the State and they should get the benefit of the Wakf properties.